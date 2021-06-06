Kemp will start at second base and bat second Sunday against the Rockies.

Kemp will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, with three of his starts coming in left field and two coming at second base. While Ramon Laureano (hip) is on the shelf and the likes of Seth Brown (.704 OPS) and Stephen Piscotty (.655 OPS) aren't lighting the world on fire at the plate, the Athletics could continue to find more steady work for Kemp in the outfield when the team opposes right-handed pitching. Kemp enters Sunday's contest with a seven-game hitting streak, and he's batting .395 across 38 at-bats dating back to May 20.