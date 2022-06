Kemp entered Sunday's loss to the Red Sox as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and finished the game at second base, going 1-for-1 with a walk.

The veteran hit safely for the fourth time in six games in his cameo appearance Sunday. Kemp's season slash line sits at an unsightly .238/.320/.285, but he's trending in the right direction with a .353 average and .436 on-base percentage over the 39 plate appearances he's logged in the last 11 games.