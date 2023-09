Kemp was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers with a right ankle sprain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kemp turned his ankle while moving from first base to second base on a Lawrence Butler single in the bottom of the sixth inning. He remained in the game initially and scored on a Shea Langeliers three-run homer, but Esteury Ruiz entered to play left field in the top of the seventh. Kemp is probably day-to-day leading into the remainder of Oakland's weekend series versus Detroit.