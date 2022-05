Kemp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

The veteran leadoff man has now reached safely in six straight games, and with three steals through 31 games, he's on pace to exceed the career-high nine he posted with the Astros in 2018. However, with just a .226 average and .583 OPS, he still has a long way to go before satisfying the expectations of fantasy managers who invested based on last season's career-best .279/.382/.418 slash line.