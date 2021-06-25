Kemp, who entered Thursday's win over the Rangers as an in-game replacement for Mark Canha (hip), went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, extending his on-base streak to 13 games.

Kemp also went 2-for-3 in Wednesday's loss to Texas, which at the time marked his second consecutive two-hit effort. The veteran has evolved into one of the Athletics' most consistent offensive performers, posting a well-balanced line of seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, 17 RBI, four steals, 27 walks and 26 runs on his way to career-best .863 OPS across 170 plate appearances.