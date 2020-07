Kemp remains on the bench for the second game of the season Saturday against the Angels.

Preseason reports suggested that Kemp would be platooning with Franklin Barreto at second base, but it's been Chad Pinder who got the nod in both of the first two games of the year. Pinder started against lefty Andrew Heaney on Opening Day and remains in the lineup against righty Dylan Bundy on Saturday, which suggests both Kemp and Barreto could be nothing more than bench options this season.