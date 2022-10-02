site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Sits against lefty
Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Kemp is 3-for-26 over his past eight games and will sit Sunday with southpaw Robbie Ray pitching for Seattle. Seth Brown will shift to left field while Cristian Pache starts in center.
