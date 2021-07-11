Kemp is not starting Sunday's series finale against the Rangers.
Hitless in five straight games and seven of the last eight, Kemp takes a seat with lefty Kolby Allard on the mound for Texas. He has hit just .220 in 50 at-bats off left-handed pitching in 2021. Jacob Wilson will play left field and bat eighth Sunday.
