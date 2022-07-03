site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Sitting against lefty
Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
With southpaw Robbie Ray on the mound for Seattle, the lefty-hitting Kemp will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Chad Pinder will replace Kemp in left field and will bat sixth.
