Kemp is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Kemp will predictably hit the bench with southpaw Jared Shuster on the bump for Atlanta on Wednesday, but the 31-year-old infielder also sat out Monday and Tuesday, when Oakland faced right-handers Michael Soroka and Bryce Elder. At this point, Kemp appears to have lost hold of a strong-side platoon role at second base while he's sporting a lowly .455 OPS over 162 plate appearances on the season.