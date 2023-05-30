Kemp isn't starting Tuesday against Atlanta.
Kemp hasn't recorded a hit in his last 14 at-bats, so he will begin Tuesday's contest in the dugout as Oakland searches for offensive production. Aledmys Diaz will take over at second base Tuesday and bat fourth.
