site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-tony-kemp-sitting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kemp will sit Wednesday versus Atlanta.
Kemp will get a breather after he went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-9 loss. Jonah Bride will replace him at second base and bat sixth in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read