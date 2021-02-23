Kemp is likely to operate in a platoon role at second base again in 2020, potentially in tandem with returning veteran Jed Lowrie (knee), Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kemp was deployed in such an arrangement with the since-departed Tommy La Stella last season, logging 43 games at the keystone. The light-hitting veteran is a career .988 fielder at second base and has just 15 career home runs in 862 plate appearances, but he brings a solid speed component to the Athletics lineup and is a highly reliable contact hitter that can also be utilized in the outfield.