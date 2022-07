Kemp went 1-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rangers on Monday, snapping an 0-for-21 skid.

The veteran found himself bumped down all the way to No. 8 in the order, but his two-bagger off Garrett Richards gave him a momentary respite from a forgettable stretch at the plate. After his average and on-base percentage most recently peaked at .244 and .326, respectively, on May 31, Kemp has hit just .150 with six extra-base hits (five doubles, one home run) over his subsequent 33 games.