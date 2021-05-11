Kemp is hitting .250 (4-for-16) with a double, an RBI, two walks and four runs over seven May games.

Kemp has reached safely in four of the five starts he's drawn during that span, and he's sporting an impressive .368 on-base percentage overall for the season thanks in large part to a 17.2 percent walk rate. However, Kemp's season-plus long-ball drought continues, contributing to an abysmal .261 slugging percentage. The 29-year-old has exclusively operated out of the bottom third of the order, making nearly as many appearances in left field (10) as at second base (11).