Kemp will bat ninth and play second base Monday against the Angels.
Kemp entered the season as part of a presumed platoon with Franklin Barreto at second base, though it was Chad Pinder who started at the position against both a lefty and a righty in the first two games of the year. Kemp has now gotten the nod against two straight righties, so it's possible he's in for a significant role this season after all. It will likely take a few more games before the true playing-time split at the position becomes clear.