Kemp went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 win over the Angels.

Kemp walked his first time up and then later reached on a bunt single before stealing second for his fifth stolen bag of the year. The 29-year-old was hitting the ball well for the majority of June but started to tail off towards the end of the month. He's slashing just .120/.286/.160 with six hits, an RBI, two runs scored and a 9:15 BB:K over 18 games since June 25 and may no longer be an everyday player after the A's just got Mark Canha back from the 10-day injured list over the weekend.