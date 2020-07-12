Kemp remains slated to form a platoon at second base with Franklin Barreto this coming season, with the plan remaining unchanged over the three-month-plus shutdown, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.

The left-handed hitting Kemp thus remains in line to draw some starts against right-handed pitchers, although it's also worth noting he's been serviceable (.257 average across 123 plate appearances) in same-handed matchups across the last two seasons. Kemp comes nowhere close to matching Barreto's significant power potential, but he's proven a markedly better contact hitter over his professional career and should still see a fair share of playing time.