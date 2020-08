Kemp went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

The speedster drew the start at second base and operated out of the bottom of the order, and his wheels helped provide some of the only highlights of the night for the Athletics. Kemp has started three games thus far at the keystone and is still in search of his first hit, but he has now drawn a pair of free passes and scored two runs overall.