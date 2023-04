Kemp went 0-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

Kemp was able to make a modest impact out of the top of the order and rewarded fantasy managers with his second stolen base of the season in the process. The 31-year-old is carrying just a .213 average and .564 OPS through 55 plate appearances, but he's now reached safely in four straight games.