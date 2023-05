Kemp went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a walk and a run in a win over the Royals on Friday.

The struggling veteran's three-hit night was part of a long-awaited offensive breakout by the seven-win Athletics and qualified as his most successful performance at the plate of the campaign thus far. Kemp may be finally starting to pick up a bit of momentum with the bat after limping to a .163 average over his first 24 games, as he's now hit safely in three of the last four contests.