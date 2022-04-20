Kemp went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a 2-1 win against Baltimore on Tuesday.

Kemp walked in the first and third innings, swiping second following the latter, but wasn't able to contribute any counting stats otherwise. The 30-year-old utility man has been a staple atop Oakland's lineup due to his high walk rate, though he lacks power and is yet to log an extra-base hit this season. Kemp is on pace to surpass a career-high nine steals set in 2018 if he continues at his current rate.