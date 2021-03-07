Kemp, who went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a Cactus League tie with the Mariners on Saturday, is now hitting .429 (3-for-7) over his first four spring games.

Kemp has a nice three-game hitting streak going that also includes a double, three walks and a stolen base in addition to Saturday's solo shot. The 29-year-old never left the yard in 114 plate appearances last season, but he'd slugged a combined 14 homers over the previous two seasons while logging part-time duty with the Cubs and Astros. Kemp is likely to operate in a platoon with Chad Pinder and/or Jed Lowrie (knee) at second base during the 2021 season, but Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports the veteran is also candidate to see some time in the outfield against right-handed pitchers.