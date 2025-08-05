The Athletics recalled MacIver from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was optioned to Las Vegas in late July but will make a quick return to the majors to replace Austin Wynns (abdomen) on the active roster. MacIver has handled himself well at the plate in his first 17 big-league games this season with a .737 OPS, but he isn't likely to receive regular playing time while serving as the backup to starting catcher Shea Langeliers.