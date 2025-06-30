Athletics' Willie MacIver: Dispatched back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics optioned MacIver to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
With Shea Langeliers (oblique) back from the 10-day injured list, MacIver's presence with the big club was no longer needed. He acquitted himself well during his first stint in the majors, posting a .737 OPS with a couple homers in 16 contests.
