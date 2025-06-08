MacIver is expected to fill in at catcher while Shea Langeliers (oblique) is sidelined, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

MacIver was called up to the majors May 23 after dominating at Triple-A, where he slashed .389/.469/.548 with 30 RBI. Since debuting May 25, the 28-year-old has batted .227/.261/.273 with two RBI over seven games and 22 at-bats. With Shea Langeliers out due to an oblique strain, the Athletics appear likely to give MacIver a chance to prove himself over Jhonny Pereda for the time being.