MacIver went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Sunday's 12-5 loss to the Yankees.

MacIver got the A's on the board in the fifth inning with his solo shot off Marcus Stroman, his second big-league homer. The 28-year-old rookie has been productive of late, going 5-for-14 with a pair of homers and four extra-base hits in his last five games as he continues to split catching duties with Austin Wynns while Shea Langeliers (oblique) is sidelined.