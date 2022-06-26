Jackson (2-2) earned the win Saturday against the Royals. He allowed no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Jackson took home the win after a three-up-three-down sixth inning where he sent down Kansas City's 3-4-5 hitters. He only needed 11 pitches to end the inning. The righty reliever was credited with his second win of the season after being given the loss in his last appearance. Jackson continues to be a reliable arm in the bullpen, though he only has one save on the season.