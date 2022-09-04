Jackson's recent MRI revealed a shoulder strain, and he's expected to rest all of next week before likely embarking on a rehab assignment, the team's official site reports.
The right-hander, who's shouldered a heavy workload as a rookie this season with 54 appearances, still has a chance to return to action in 2022 if his rehab assignment goes off without setbacks and is of relatively short duration. Manager Mark Kotsay praised the 27-year-old's impressive body of work, which includes a 3.00 ERA, 27 holds and a 12.6 K/9, and confirmed the organization will err on the side of caution but noted "any time a player can finish the season, you want to give him that opportunity."
