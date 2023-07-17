Jackson (elbow) did not feel any residual effects from Saturday's bullpen session, the team's official site reports.
Jackson reported feeling good Sunday and is now set to face live hitters in a batting practice session as his next step. The right-hander last saw game action May 16, so he projects for a fairly lengthy rehab assignment whenever he reaches that stage of his recovery.
