Jackson was credited with his third hold in a loss to the Guardians on Thursday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning.

Jackson's outing wasn't exactly smooth, but after issuing a walk and allowing a single to the first two batters he faced, he was able to induce a fielder's choice groundout from Myles Straw before exiting. Even though one of the runners Jackson put on eventually scored, the Athletics escaped the frame with a tie, affording the right-hander his 10th hold. While Jackson maintains a solid 3.70 ERA, his WHIP has risen to 1.44 and he's now allowed an earned run in four of his last six appearances.