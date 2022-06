Jackson secured his 13th hold in a win over the Royals on Saturday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.

A day after picking up his second win, Jackson came back to throw a laborious 21-pitch inning that netted him a hold for the fifth time in the last six appearances. Jackson has had a handful of stumbles this season, but he boasts a 12.7 K/9 and 2.82 FIP across 29.2 innings over 32 appearances.