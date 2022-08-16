Logue is slated to start Thursday's game against the Rangers in Arlington.
He'll be making his second straight turn through the Oakland rotation after the Athletics demoted their previous fifth starter, Adrian Martinez, to Triple-A Las Vegas last week. Logue likely won't have a long leash with the big club, however, especially after he served up six earned runs over 5.1 innings in a loss to Houston his last time out Aug. 13. Another poor showing against the Rangers would likely put Logue at risk of a demotion.
