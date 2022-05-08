Logue is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers in Detroit, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Cole Irvin (shoulder) still residing on the injured list, Logue will make his second straight turn through the rotation. The 26-year-old lefty was solid if unspectacular in a losing effort in his first MLB start against the Twins on Friday, striking out five over five innings while giving up two runs -- both on solo home runs -- and permitting five hits and two walks.