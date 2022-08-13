Logue will start Saturday against the Astros and remain in the rotation going forward, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Logue has made seven starts and one relief appearance this season, with generally disappointing results. His ERA sits at 4.79, but it could be even worse considering his 17.2 percent strikeout rate and 25.2 percent groundball rate. His 6.29 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Las Vegas doesn't inspire much confidence either, but the Athletics will nonetheless give him another look down the stretch.