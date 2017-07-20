Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Removed with another blister

Sanchez was forced to exit Wednesday's game against Boston with a blister, Gregor Chisolm of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez's blister problems continue. He has already been on the disabled list three times this season with blister problems and has yet to build up a rhythm this season as well. It's unclear if this injury will result in a fourth disabled list trip quite yet, but given his struggles this year, it's understandable to be pessimistic after this news.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast