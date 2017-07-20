Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Removed with another blister

Sanchez was forced to exit Wednesday's game against Boston with a blister, Gregor Chisolm of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez's blister problems continue. He has already been on the disabled list three times this season with blister problems and has yet to build up a rhythm this season as well. It's unclear if this injury will result in a fourth disabled list trip quite yet, but given his struggles this year, it's understandable to be pessimistic after this news.