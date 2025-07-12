Manoah (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah has been on the shelf all year while working his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery, and he now seems to be nearing the home stretch of his recovery. The goal is for him to pitch two innings in rookie ball during his return to competition, and the Jays plan to build him up over the course of five or six minor-league starts. Assuming he sticks to a traditional four-day rest period between starts and doesn't suffer any setbacks, he'll likely be cleared to return from the IL in early August.