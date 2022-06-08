Manoah (7-1) earned the win Tuesday after he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out four against the Royals.

Manoah held the Royals without an extra-base hit over six frames Tuesday, notching his fifth consecutive quality start. Over that stretch he has posted a 1.87 ERA and 1.04 ERA with 26 punchouts over 33.2 frames. Manoah's season numbers now sit at a 7-1 record with a masterful 1.81 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 69.2 innings over 11 starts.