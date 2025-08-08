Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Makes start at Double-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manoah allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across three innings in a rehab outing with Double-A New Hampshire on Thursday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Manoah has been pitching in a combination of rehab outings and simulated games across the last three weeks. While the numbers aren't overwhelmingly positive, Thursday's appearance marked Manoah's longest both in terms of outs recorded and pitches thrown (64). It's unclear how many more rehab starts he'll need, but Manoah could be activated as early as late August.
