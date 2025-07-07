Manoah (elbow) is expected to throw a live BP session Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah will throw a two-up live batting practice session, meaning that he'll essentially toss two innings of simulated action. The right-hander has been out for the entirety of the 2025 campaign to this point while recovering from a right elbow procedure he underwent in June 2024. Manoah is expected to require a multi-start minor-league rehab assignment, which could begin as soon as next week.