Manoah (8-2) gave up four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss in a 4-0 defeat to the Yankees on Saturday.

Manoah gave up four earned runs for the first time this season and was tagged for only his second loss. Despite being his worst start of the season, it came against the best offense in the league and did have some bright spots. Manoah kept Aaron Judge hitless and didn't surrender a home run. Considering the tough matchup, there isn't anything to suggest that Manoah won't continue to find success in 2022, especially against lesser lineups. Opponents are still only hitting .201 against him on the season. Manoah is slated for a more favorable matchup in Milwaukee next week.