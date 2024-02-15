Manoah threw off a mound Thursday and appears to have lost significant weight during the offseason, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was downright awful for most of 2023 and ended the season dealing with shoulder issues that required injections to reduce soreness and inflammation. Manoah seems to have taken his offseason program very seriously though, and he worked off a mound for the first time this spring without any apparent issues. A bounce-back performance from the 2019 first-round pick is key for the Blue Jays this year.