Manoah (1-1) picked up the win Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts across seven scoreless innings.

After surrendering six runs in his 2024 debut, Manoah has fired off back-to-back seven-inning starts without an earned run. Over those two starts, Manoah has punched out 13 batters and yielded five hits and a pair of walks. He'll look to keep rolling Thursday at Detroit.