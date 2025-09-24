Santander (shoulder) is in the starting lineup and batting fifth as the designated hitter for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Santander was officially activated from the injured list Tuesday, but this marks his first start since May 29 due to a left shoulder injury. It's been a 2025 season to forget for Santander to this point, as he slashed just .179/.273/.304 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 24:55 BB:K across 209 plate appearances prior to his lengthy stay on the injured list. With the Blue Jays fighting for the AL East crown this final week, Santander will look to provide a source of power in the middle of Toronto's lineup.