Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Monday that Santander (shoulder) is "nearing" the start of a hitting progression, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Atkins also revealed that Santander suffered a subluxation -- which is a partial dislocation -- when he initially injured his left shoulder back in early May. Previously, the injury was identified merely as inflammation. The Blue Jays have been waiting until Santander is symptom-free before clearing him to ramp up his hitting, and it sounds like that time is coming soon.