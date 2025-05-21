Santander went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

After being dropped to sixth in Toronto's lineup Tuesday, Santander responded by smashing his sixth homer of the year. While he's batting just .190 (12-for-63) over his last 17 games, the switch-hitting slugger does have four homers and 10 RBI during this stretch. Santander has dealt with shoulder and hip issues in the early going, so Tuesday's showing was an encouraging sign as he searches for a rhythm at the plate going forward.