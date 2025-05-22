default-cbs-image
Santander was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres with left hip inflammation.

Santander's hip has been giving him problems for about a week, and he seemingly aggravated it during Wednesday's contest. The Jays will take a closer look at him to determine the severity of his latest flare-up, but the team could consider placing him on the IL at this point to give him the time he needs to fully move past his hip issue.

