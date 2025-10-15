Santander (back) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Game 3 of the ALCS versus the Mariners.

Santander had to be scratched from the Game 2 lineup due to lower-back tightness, but he's feeling well enough to return to action Wednesday as the series moves to Seattle. The 30-year-old is 3-for-13 with two RBI and a 0:4 BB:K in four games this postseason. Santander hadn't previously hit higher than seventh in those four contests, but the Blue Jays are changing up their batting order a bit as they look to jumpstart their offense.