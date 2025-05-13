Santander (shoulder) will start at designated hitter and bat third Tuesday against the Rays.
As expected, Santander is back in action after sitting out the Blue Jays' entire weekend series in Seattle. He suffered the shoulder injury while playing the outfield Thursday, and the Blue Jays could look to use him at DH in the short term if his throwing is still an issue. Santander is hitting .196 with five home runs in 160 plate appearances during his first season in Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: On bench again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Working through shoulder injury•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Taking seat Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Swats fifth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Starting to bounce back•