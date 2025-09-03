Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Should begin rehab stint next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santander (shoulder) will continue his workout program with the Blue Jays this weekend in New York and could begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The veteran outfielder has been sidelined over three months while recovering from a dislocated shoulder, but he's in the final stages of his rehab program. Santander will need at least five games in the minors to get back up to speed, which means that the earliest he'll be able to rejoin the Blue Jays will be Sept. 14 versus the Orioles.
